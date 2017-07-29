Taapsee Pannu shows off her bikini body, Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her appetite after wrapping up Judwaa 2. See photos

Here is how Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up their schedule of Judwaa 2. Here is how Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up their schedule of Judwaa 2.

Taapsee Pannu is busy with her Judwaa 2 schedule, but look like she does take time to enjoy her surroundings. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself in a sexy looking bikini outfit after the wrap of her schedule of Judwaa 2. She wrote, “You can always be a part of the ocean but what makes u stand out is your ability to create ripples….. Enroute home 🏡 #ScheduleWrap #Judwaa2.”

The picture looks more like a moment from one of her vacations than a shoot. Not just her, even Jacqueline Fernandez, who also happens to share screen space with Taapsee in Judwaa 2, also posted a picture post her bikini shoot on Instagram and said, “The aftermath of bikini shoot! Thank you @kamera002 for capturing this moment 💜💟 #judwaa2 #mauritius.” She, however, is seen enjoying a full meal complete with what looks like waffles and croissants.

Jacqueline Fernandez also took to posting her morning routine before the shoot on Instagram and her stretches are raising the temperature already. The two leading ladies of Judwaa 2 also found out during this shoot that they are great drinking partners. Jacqueline posted a series of fun pictures and captured it, “When you finally find your drinking partner @taapsee (water with a slice of lemon served in a wine glass) and you and your soul sista are twinning @wardakhannadiadwala #judwaa2girls #mauritius 🌺🌺.”

It looks like the two of them are having great fun! Judwaa 2 is directed by David Dhawan, who also happened to direct the original Judwaa starring Salman Khan. In fact, Salman will be seen in a cameo in the film shaking a leg with Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. We can’t wait to see what the new Judwaa has in store for fans.

