Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem and I bonded over Delhi: Makhna actor Abhilash Thapliyal

You have heard him on radio, seen him as a political satirist donning the role of the ‘Muffler Man.’ But now Abhilash Thapliyal, a Delhi-boy-gone-Mumbai way, is prepping up for the release of his first film, Makhna, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

Abhilash is a true example of luck by chance, as he tells us in an exclusive interview that he never aspired to be an actor, but grabbed the offer since it came his way. “Amit Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha’s film Tevar’s director, gave me his number after he saw me perform at one of his film promotions in Delhi. He told me to call whenever I will be in Mumbai. So, for courtesy, I called him and instantly, he offered me a film. I was shocked.”

“He told me further that the director of my film had seen a footage of mine and was adamant that she wants me in the film. I was called at Pooja Entertainment for the look test. I had no idea what production house is it or what kind of work it has done in the past because for a layman there are no production houses beyond Yashraj and Dharma. So when I entered the production house, I saw Madari poster and realised it was it was something big. That’s when I got to know it is Vashu Bhagnani’s film. I gave my look test and set the ball rolling,” Abhilash told us.

The RJ-turned-actor plays the character of Saqib Salim’s close buddy. However, to get the level of comfort and look convincing as best friends, he had to know the actor really well. “I play Prashant’s character who is best friend to Saqib’s character in the film. He plays a gym trainer who wants to make it big in the film industry. However, in his attempt to do something out of the box, he lands both of us in trouble. This twist and turn has a lot to do with Taapsee’s character.”

He continued, “To play his best friend, I had to be very comfortable with him. But for me, the biggest plus point was the fact that they both – Taapsee and Saqib – belong to Delhi. Our biggest comfort level was Delhi, we used to talk endlessly about it. Also, there is nothing a star-like aura around them. They are extremely down to earth and made me feel very comfortable. Now, we are more of friends and less of co-stars.”

Abhilash’s career touched a new high ever since he moved to Mumbai. Of course, it has a lot to do with his online stints, which made him a star of his own kind. On being asked if he has any expectations from the industry, he says, “I don’t have expectation from the industry though I am already in talks for my second film. For others, the success of this film is important. I did not even plan to act, so even if I don’t get to act after this, I am going to be fine and continue life as it was. I am prepared and aware that the fast pace life that I am experiencing right now would eventually go away one day. I do not fear of being jobless. You cannot think things will always continue to be this way. So, remember that every moment will pass away. Just live the moment.”

He adds that he will take life as it comes, “I am a performer, will perform for any platform. The benefit I have as a radio jockey is the fact that I have a face, which is already known and pretty famous. I am loving this phase where so much is happening. I have made good friends, made moments. Work is just a small aspect of anyone’s life but people have to know that I am much more than a radio jockey.”

