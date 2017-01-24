RunningShaadi.com: Taapsee Pannu song Pyaar Ka Test has Bappi Lahiri’s Bhojpuri swag. Watch video

RunningShaadi.com stars Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh. RunningShaadi.com stars Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh.

RunningShaadi.com’s new song “Pyaar Ka Test” is apt for all those who wish that the era of 90’s comes back. Sung by Bappi Lahiri aka Bappi Da, the song has everything that Bollywood is famous for, but with a touch of Bhojpuri.

Taapsee Pannu released this exciting song on her official Twitter account where she engaged her followers with a series of some interesting questions. The actor asked her fans to answer each question and prove their love for their partners.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu says she owes her blockbuster Pink’s success to upcoming film Runningshaadi.com

“Pyaar Ka Test” very aptly puts all the confused feelings you have ever experienced for the opposite sex. For those couples in which both the partners cannot really express well about their feelings and have constant questions about what they mean for each other, this song is just meant for you.

Bappi Da brings in the swag making the song a perfect one for the wedding season this year, and the chemistry of Taapsee and her co-star Amit Sadh looks amazing on screen.

Watch | Pyaar Ka Test song from RunningShaadi.com

From the looks of it, RunningShaadi.com seems to be a spin-off of the 2010 release, Band Baaja Baaraat, starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. While the Maneesh Sharma directorial was about two wedding planners, in this one, the actors help the couples to elope and get married.

More from the world of Entertainment:

After Tapasee’s powerful performance in Pink, the audience is eagerly looking forward to seeing her in movies scheduled for release this year. She has three films lined up for 2017 – Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and now, Running Shaadi.com.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd