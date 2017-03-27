Taapsee Pannu rewires sexual mentality, says ‘you owe an apology to your body’

Taapsee Pannu throws light on importance of self-defence. Taapsee Pannu throws light on importance of self-defence.

Don’t be sorry that you went to watch a film with your boyfriend at 10 in the night.

Don’t be sorry that a man’s hand touched your waist in a crowded bus.

Don’t be sorry that you wore a mini skirt to college.

Be sorry because you didn’t react and hit back. Be sorry because you didn’t know how to fight for yourself.

As Taapsee Pannu becomes Shabana in Naam Shabana, she has a very powerful message to impart via the new Unblushed video — don’t be sorry if you are caught in a difficult situation, be sorry only if you didn’t fight for yourself in that difficult situation. In the video, we hear Taapsee say, “Sorry shouldn’t be asked for a close dance, I am sorry for not knowing to hit a tight slap to him, for that. Forgive me because just screaming won’t help. You owe your body an apology for not arming it. Self-defence is not just a sport. Self-defence is no longer an option.”

Check out Taapsee Pannu UNBLUSHED video:

The video, which questions for how long will women avoid dark lanes, late-night cabs, night-outs with friends or their abusive husband’s bedroom or the fear of violence, shows Taapsee as a strong woman who is self-equipped and does not need a man’s help to keep herself safe. In conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor earlier said that she is trained enough to break bones and put up a good fight even in front of a man as strong as Akshay Kumar.

In her upcoming film Naam Shabana, Taapsee is doing some high-octane action sequences. She says for self-defence, she has been taking training from Akshay, who has been vocal about the importance of learning martial arts, especially for girls. The film has been directed by Shivam Nair and is the spin-off of 2015 release Baby. Naam Shabana is to release on March 31.

