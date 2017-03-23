Taapsee Pannu reveals the ugly truths of film industry: Failure of movies was blamed on my bad luck

Taapsee Pannu seems to be fighting for her share of credit in making a film successful. Taapsee Pannu seems to be fighting for her share of credit in making a film successful.

Sometimes things are not as they appear on the surface. Despite starting her acting career seven years ago in a Telugu films, Naam Shabana actor Taapsee Pannu is still looked down upon in the Indian film industry. Even after delivering hits like Baby and Pink, the actor seems to be fighting for her share of credit in making a movie successful and achieving the stardom she deserves.

Taapsee has been vocal about her bad and good experiences in the industry on various instances but recently she posted a brazenly honest post on her social media account and it is worth a read. In the post, she mentions about her struggles, her unpleasant experiences in the industry and her encounters with producers and directors who considered her a harbinger of bad luck.

Also read | Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu thinks women make ‘bloody good’ spies

“I got into modelling during my college days, just to make some extra pocket money. I had scored 88% in my CAT exams and was en route to pursuing my MBA when I got an offer for a film — it happened as organically as that. Thereafter, three of the films I worked in didn’t work and I got the label of ‘iron leg’ — I was ‘rumoured’ to bring bad luck to films. Mind you, all of these films had huge male co-stars and directors, but the failure of movies was blamed upon my bad luck,” wrote Taapsee as she poured out her heart ahead of the release of Naam Shabana in which she plays a spy.

Apart from being tagged as bad luck, Taapsee also claims that she was not paid according to the industry norms after her movies didn’t perform well at the box-office. She wrote, “Thereafter, I’ve been asked to reduce my pay, I’ve been thrown out of films because the producer was having financial issues. This was all before I did the movie Pink but believe it or not, even after that there’s stigma I’ve had to deal with.”

Not only the filmmakers Taapsee also accused Bollywood actors without giving out names of being indifferent towards her. “Actors have refused to work with me in Bollywood because I’m not an ‘A-list actress’. Producers have finalised me, locked my dates and then randomly backed out at the last minute because they got a bigger name. Expecting equal pay is far off, even the basic amount is something I have to fight for— but I’m not complaining,” Taapsee wrote in the post on Humans of Bombay page on Facebook.

Read Taapsee Pannu’s post here:

In the end, the Pink actor penned down her love for acting and conveyed her thoughts as she wrote,”I’m here because I love acting — I may not be the most glamorous or have the perfect body but I believe in my art. I don’t like indulging in self-pity…I enjoy being strong and independent. Just a few weeks ago, I was going to a Keertan in Delhi where in the middle of the crowd I felt a guy trying to poke me from behind. I didn’t even turn to look at him, I grabbed his finger and twisted it so hard that he winced in pain. Truth is, I’m less heroine and more the ‘hero’ in my story and for some that’s a bitter pill to swallow, but then that’s tough…because I’m not going anywhere.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd