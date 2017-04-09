Not stressed about Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will soon be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu will soon be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Judwaa 2.

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is looking forward to her forthcoming project Judwaa 2 and is not nervous about the film. The comedy is a sequel to 1997 hit Judwaa which starred Salman in a double role. In the second installment, Varun Dhawan reprises the role of the superstar.

“It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end.

“I don’t know where that confidence comes from but I am super relaxed when it’s about Judwaa 2. I know people are talking about it already, the music, the roles, and everything else. But there is no stress, no worry,” Taapsee told PTI.

The movie marks the actress’ second collaboration with director David Dhawan after her debut film Chashme Baddoor. Taapsee’s performance in her latest release Naam Shabana received a lot critical acclaim and the actress says it was very important for her to start Judwaa 2 with the satisfaction that her last film worked.

“I am moving on to Judwaa 2 so it was very important that my last film works. If I have a successful film, I know I’ll begin Judwaa 2 with confidence. You can sense that confidence in you and it relieves you of a lot of pressure. I am so looking forward to shooting it,” she says.

