Taapsee Pannu: Shooting for Judwaa 2 feels like going back to school

Tapsee Pannu has been riding a personal high. Following her critically-acclaimed performance in Pink, she has been shooting for another intense film in the form of Naam Shabana. In the middle of it all, the actor is shooting for Judwaa 2 as well, which is a sequel to Salman Khan’s Judwaa and stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Asked which of her films, which she is shooting at present, is her absolute favourite, the actor says, “I cannot be step-motherly to my films, I am looking forward to all the projects. And working on Judwaa 2 is special. It is like going back to school since my first Hindi film was with David (Dhawan) sir. So working on this movie is just as much fun, and we are hoping for the best!”

Taapsee is more famous for her roles in the South Indian film industry and entered the Hindi film circuit with critically acclaimed films such as Baby and Pink. However her film, Chashme Baddoor, with David Dhawan, was one fun ride and since Dhavan is involved in Judwaa 2 too, she is quite excited for the same.

The actor was present at a fundraiser for women’s upliftment in Mumbai. She told indianexpress.com, “I don’t think girl child education is the only cause we need to support. We need to tackle many issues when it comes to women upliftment. Lakshyam’s is a great initiative, and we need to do more to make sure the world is a better place for women and men, equally!”

