Taapsee Pannu is the new cover girl of Bollywood and her stunning avatar is making our day. See photos

Taapsee Pannu has proved that she can do a number of roles ranging from action to drama and comedy to romance. She is surely the latest find in Bollywood who is turning heads with every new film. She actor has turned a cover girl and her fans just cannot help themselves from gushing over it.

Taapsee Pannu is sporting an absolutely glam look in a blue gown for the July issue of AsiaSpa. The Pink actor graced the magazine cover with great panache. On the other hand she is also gracing the cover of a digital magazine where she looks effortlessly beautiful, but for a cause. Communicating an important message of saving the environment and growing concern over global warming, Taapsee’s entire cover story has been themed keeping the elements in mind.

On work front, Taapsee recently revealed that she wish to see Salman Khan not just in a cameo, but returning as the original characters of Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2. The actor cannot wait to share the screen space with Salman in the sequel. When Taapsee was asked about it, in a statement she said, “We are all excited to shoot with him. Something we all have been looking forward to. He’s someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I’m glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well.”

See Taapsee Pannu’s magazine covers here:

Judwaa 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez and the trio will soon be shooting the special sequence with Salman, whose role in the film has been kept under wraps to keep the excitement among the movie buffs intact. With its songs “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building” being recreated, Judwaa 2 has become the most talked about sequel this year. Before Judwaa 2 releases on September 29, we can celebrate these covers of Taapsee Pannu where she is looking simply stunning.

