Taapsee Pannu is a fan girl, hopes to meet Salman Khan before starting Judwaa 2 shoot

Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu says that she has not met Judwaa actor Salman Khan yet, but hope to meet him somewhere when she start shooting for the film. Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu says that she has not met Judwaa actor Salman Khan yet, but hope to meet him somewhere when she start shooting for the film.

She is all set to start the shoot for the sequel of Salman Khan’s popular film Judwaa and actor Taapsee Pannu hopes she gets to meet the superstar soon. Judwaa 2 is a sequel to the 1997 hit Judwaa which starred Salman in a double role. In the second installment, Varun Dhawan reprises the role of the “Dabangg” star.

When asked if she has met Salman to talk about the film, Taapsee told PTI, “I haven’t met Salman sir yet, I did not get an opportunity till now. But I hope I do meet him somewhere when I start shooting at least.”

The actress, who gave critically acclaimed performance last year in “Pink”, will again team up with director David Dhawan for the forthcoming comedy, after her debut “Chashme Baddoor”.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Taapsee says she remembers watching the first film very clearly despite not being a big movie buff. “I remember the songs, the scenes. It is one of the most loved movies. Even though I am not a huge movie buff, I remember seeing that film vividly. Funnily, I did Chashme Baddoor which was a remake and I am doing part two of ‘Judwaa’.

Varun Dhawan reprises the role of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 hit Judwaa. Varun Dhawan reprises the role of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 hit Judwaa.

“With David sir, it is like repeating the magic. I am looking forward to all the dancing that I am going to do, the comedy and all the nice clothes I will be wearing. I can’t wait. It is going to be a nice change from whatever I have been doing,” she added.

The 29-year-old actress had a packed February, with two of her films, “Ghaazi Attack” and “Running Shaadi”, releasing on the same day. From taking nearly two years to feature in another Hindi film post her debut in 2013, to having as many as four releases in 2017, Taapsee says she is still very grounded and insists she has had a year like this in the past.

Also read | Running Shaadi movie review: Taapsee Pannu film huffs and puffs to finishing line

“People are saying I have five releases this year, I probably might have even seven, depending on when the releases are decided. Right now, four are for sure. I have had this kind of a year before in South. Once I’ve had seven releases in a year.

“It is not a deja vu feeling but not that I am going, Oh my God what is happening.’ The audience, perhaps, might be feeling that because they may not have expected this out of me. For me, it is just happening and I was telling people all this while the exact same thing, that you will see me a lot.”

Taapsee, apart from the two recently released films, also has “Tadka” starring Ali Fazal and Nana Patekar and the much awaited “Naam Shabana”, in which Akshay Kumar has a special appearance.

Taapsee says it is perhaps best to come up with different films almost back-to-back at a time when people are still warning up to her. “At this position where people are still warming up to me in the industry, it’s nice to give them a sudden boost, probably a few years down the line if they have warmed up to the idea of having me around then having so many releases back to back wouldn’t be a good idea.

“Right now, since they haven’t seen that much of me, having these releases back to back is only good,” she says.