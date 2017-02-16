Very difficult to get good films: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has Running Shaadi.com, Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and Judwaa 2 lined up. Taapsee Pannu has Running Shaadi.com, Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and Judwaa 2 lined up.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. She has at least four films lined up for 2017, and she is loving her busy phase. She has Running Shaadi.com, Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and Judwaa 2 in her kitty.

“It’s very difficult to get good films for us, so I am very much excited about all my films,” Taapsee said here on the sidelines of a special screening of Running Shaadi, which is releasing on Friday.

The movie, debut directed by Amit Roy, also features Amit Sadh.

Talking about the romance comedy, she said: “I am little nervous and excited as well. ‘Running Shaadi’ is very special to me and because of this film, I got to work in Pink. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction.

“Until now you have seen me doing rough and tough roles, so now I want to see if I can also make the audience laugh. I am pretty sure this film will be able to bring a smile on everyone’s face.”

Running Shaadi revolves around a unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married.

In The Ghazi Attack, where Taapsee plays a prominent role, is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Her Naam Shabana is an action spy thriller and a spin-off of the 2015 film Baby. Taapsee is reprising her role as Shabana along with the previous star cast Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher.

Besides this, she has started shooting for Judwaa 2, in which she will be seen playing Varun Dhawan’s love interest.