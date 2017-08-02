Taapsee Pannu’s emotional note for her fans cannot be missed: You all are the strength behind this ‘struggling’ actor

Taapsee Pannu turned 30 on Tuesday. Taapsee Pannu turned 30 on Tuesday.

It took Taapsee Pannu few years to prove her mettle in Bollywood. The actor who was already a successful name in the south Indian film industry, got noticed in Hindi cinema with her small yet powerful role in Baby. Soon after, Pink followed, and rest as they say is history. Today, Taapsee has become one of the bankable actors in both Bollywood and regional cinema. She has already showed her acting prowess in Naam Shabana and The Ghazi Attack this year. Before she arrives with her next Telugu film Anando Brahma and Hindi film Judwaa 2, she celebrated her birthday with her family spending some intimate moments on Tuesday. Taapsee, who turned 30, later took to her social media profiles to write a heartfelt and emotional note for her fans and well-wishers.

“Your wishes can’t be acknowledged in words. The love and hope you give me is what makes me feel ” TAAPSEE TUNE LIFE ME KUCH TO ACHCHAA KARA HOGA”. I wish this birthday comes more often than once in an year, coz it’s one of those rare days you receive so much love that you really don’t know to tire out your jaw with a constant smile or roll out tears of happiness,” she wrote.

“You all are the strength behind this “struggling” actor whose part reason to become an actor was to connect to you all n become an inseparable part of your lives, at least for sometime. Thank you making me one. With this love and strength getting back to ‘ battle ground’ and the resolution is to fight “MY OWN battles” Love n more love. Yours truly,” Taapsee’s note further read.

Taapsee, who recently won the Woman of the Year award at the IIFA 2017, was flooded with birthday wishes from her friends from the fraternity. Her Judwaa 2 co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the first ones to wish her, followed by actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Agarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh.

