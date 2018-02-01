Dil Juunglee actor Taapsee Pannu on romancing onscreen: It’s tough for me to do all those things on camera

Taapsee Pannu plays the character of Koroli Nair in Dil Juunglee. Taapsee Pannu plays the character of Koroli Nair in Dil Juunglee.

From portraying strong characters in films like Pink and Naam Shabana to doing glamorous roles in Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu has a diverse career graph and she would like to maintain that in future. Asked if she will do more glamorous roles like her character in Judwaa 2, Taapsee recently said, “I want to maintain that. I am an actor and versatility is the part of being an actor. I wouldn’t want to closet myself in one type of role.”

On the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring/Summer 2018 here, the actor walked the runway in a glamorous free flowy gown for brand “Label by Ritu Kumar”. She enjoyed every bit of her walk. “I am an actor walking on the runway and not a model. I will be extremely bad if I walk as a model as I can’t keep a straight face. I love to enjoy what I am doing and that’s what I was doing,” said Taapsee who can’t wait for her next film Dil Juunglee to release.

Talking about the film in another space, the actor said unlike her character in the film, she is not a romantic person in real life. “I am not really a romantic person, though I am playing a character who is very romantic.”

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem in a still from Dil Juunglee song ‘Gajaz Ka Hai Din’. Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem in a still from Dil Juunglee song ‘Gajaz Ka Hai Din’.

The Pink actor also said she finds it difficult to romance on-screen. “It is tough for me to do all those things on camera because I am not really like that at all. In fact, I am nowhere near to my character Koroli Nair in anyway whatsoever — be it in the way she dresses, speaks or the way she reacts,” she added.

Dil Juunglee, a romantic comedy film, is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Directed by Aleya Sen Sharma, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh and Srishti Shrivastava, and will release on February 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App