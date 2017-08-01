Taapsee Pannu celebrates her birthday in true ‘Sardaarni’ way. See photos

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her birthday in Delhi. Taapsee Pannu celebrated her birthday in Delhi.

Taapsee Pannu turned 30 on Tuesday. While Bollywood celebrities are wishing the Naam Shabana on Twitter, the actor has taken a break from her busy schedule and visited her home in Faridabad, Delhi. Taapsee has ditched the usual birthday party and chose to celebrate it with her family. For those who did not know till now, Taapsee is a pure Sardaarni. And before you raise eyebrows, these pictures of her from Instagram stories are surely proving that no matter what, she is a total Punjabi at heart.

The actor shared pictures of her mother performing rituals. And just like how we are excited to get the prasad at a Gurudwara, Taapsee too seemed pretty excited. The actor also spared herself from dieting today. She gorged on Chole Bhature. And as the day was coming to an end, Taapsee went out for a dinner with friends and family.

On the work front, Taapsee came back to Delhi after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film Judwaa 2. The actor was in Mauritius shooting for the sequel to the 1997 release Judwaa.

Judwaa 2 co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Twitter to wish the birthday girl. While Jacqueline wrote, “From Punjabi classes to eating lots of cake, I had a super time shooting #judwaa2 with you! Here’s wishing you an amazing birthday,” Varun posted a video and sang the birthday song for the actor.

After Judwaa 2, Taapsee is set to team up with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for his next directorial project, Mulk. The film was jointly written by Mustaq Shiekh and the film revolves around the story of a joint family that hails from a small town in India.

