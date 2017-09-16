Taapsee Pannu on backlash for wearing bikini: I’m so happy I finally got it

Taapsee Pannu will flaunt her bikini body in Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu will flaunt her bikini body in Judwaa 2.

Actor Taapsee Pannu hasn’t failed to surprise us with the kind of roles she has chosen so far. From Pink, Naam Shabana and now Judwaa 2, in which she will be seen in an out-and-out glamourous avatar. Recently, she stunned her audience by sharing a shot from a sequence of her film in which she is sporting a bikini. While some are drooling over the look, a few trolled and body shamed her. However, Taapsee’s ‘I don’t give a damn’ reply made her fans proud.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with indianExpress.com, Taapsee talks about how happy she was to finally become one of the actors to receive such a backlash for a picture or a look she has sported for her film.

“I was very happy to receive the backlash,” Taapsee giggled and added, “I used to think everyone is getting it, why haven’t I got it yet. So, finally I got it.”

“I used to keep reading articles which read this actor received backlash and that one got it too. So, I used to think, I have a hot body too. I should also receive it,” Taapsee continued with a smile on her face.

Her reply to the troll was quite strong. She wrote in a tweet, “When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself… but don’t forget the smile.”

Describing her reply, the 30-year-old said, “I was in a good mood. So, I answered against it in a happy way. I think an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, I didn’t intend to stoop to their level. So, I answered it in my own way.”

Adding to her reply, she told us how her sister was even more excited to give a fitting reply to the one who trolled Taapsee. “He deleted the tweet otherwise my sister was ready with an answer. She wanted to post her bikini picture,” Taapsee laughed while recalling the moment.

The actor was present in Delhi to celebrate 10 years of Amante, a lingerie brand. However, during the promotions, Taapsee felt bothered about the fact that how in our country even a woman’s inner wear is a taboo while men flaunt it in many fancy advertisements.

Talking about how she would love to promote a lingerie brand on screen, Taapsee said, “I wish I get a chance to promote lingerie on screen. While growing up, I used to see these fancy advertisements. In fact, recently Varun (Dhawan) went to Budapest to shoot for a commercial for an inner wear brand. I used to always think that why when it comes to females, especially Indians, we either take foreign models or don’t have such commercials where celebrity actresses are the face. I don’t understand the taboo behind it.”

She continued, “When men can do it, why cannot we? Is it fine if we don’t wear them? I don’t think so. We need to wear it. But why don’t we own it up? And it is such an important part of our lives. It gives you confidence and boosts your personality. In fact, it has become a fashion now. It’s no more just an inner wear. I don’t understand why women inner wears are a question of concern. Why we need to hide it? I am of course not saying to go out loud and keep flaunting it all the time. But just own the fact.”

The actor is all set to surprise and entertain her audience with her next, Judwaa 2, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The film is a remake of 1997 release Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 will release on September 29.

