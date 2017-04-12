Taapsee Pannu begins ‘action’ for Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan in London. Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan in London.

It’s ‘lights, camera, action’ time again for Taapsee Pannu, who has just delivered the action-packed film Naam Shabana. The actress has now started filming here for Judwaa 2. She commenced shooting for the film, in which she is paired with actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday.

This film is even more special for the actress as it reunites her with her first director from Bollywood — David Dhawan — with whom she made her debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor. Taapsee said in a statement, “Working with David sir again is an absolute delight. Doing the sequel to one of the most memorable films from the 1990s is something extremely exciting for me. Looking forward to working with Varun on this one.”

Though her latest release didn’t perfrom well on box office, still a few days back Taapsee thanked her fans for giving a good response to Naam Shabana even though the film was not lead by a superstar like Akshay Kumar. The actor also expressed her excitement about the shoot of Judwaa 2 on her Twitter handle as she wrote, “Good release ☑️ Good response ☑️ Good holiday ☑️ Good food ☑️ Now off for a GOOD start with a super GOOD cast n crew #Judwaa2 @Varun_dvn 🙌🏼.”

Varun has stepped into superstar Salman Khan’s shoes to play a double role in the remake of the 1997 film Judwaa and has been taking some high octane strength development classes in order to perform some kick-ass action in the film. He has begun shooting with Taapsee, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be joining the set soon, read a statement. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.

