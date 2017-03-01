Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati had an interesting Twitter chat. Are they doing a film together?

Taapsee Pannu wants to work with Rana Daggubati in a full feature film. Taapsee Pannu wants to work with Rana Daggubati in a full feature film.

Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati’s latest film The Ghazi Attack has already won hearts of the audience. But their fans surely miss seeing them romance as their plot did not go beyond she being a refugee and him being a handsome naval officer. It seems even Taapsee wants to star with the actor in a full-fledged feature film. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “dear war star, will I have to be your antagonist for u to do a full feature with me???” In response to this Rana tweeted, “We will do lots and lots films together that much I know…. now let’s figure out how!!!” But, it does make us wonder if they are hinting at their next project.

Meanwhile, Rana has confirmed his upcoming film. It will be a tale of a soldier who fought for independence during the British Raj. So, are the actors collaborating yet again for this film? Only they have an answer to it.

Talking about his next movie, Rana made it clear that the story is not based on any character or personality but will be a work of fiction with just references to that period. He shared his excitement stating that there are many such stories from history that should be told to the public. The actor said that he will soon reveal other details of the film.

Check Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati’s tweets:

We will do lots and lots a films together that much I know…. now let’s figure out how!!! 😘😘 http://t.co/t1Mf849Bri — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 1, 2017

@RanaDaggubati dear war star, will I have to be your antagonist for u to do a full feature with me??? 🤔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 1, 2017

Well, you can never say because both the actors are at a good stage of their careers. While Taapsee has put us in the state of amazement with back-to-back announcements and releases of her films, Rana has become the talk of the town because of his upcoming release, Baahubali: The Conclusion, in which he plays the main villain – Bhallaladev.

Taapsee, who just had her first release of 2017 – Running Shaadi, is also looking forward to two other big films this year. The first one is Naam Shabana with Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled to release on March 31. After that she’ll be seen in Judwaa 2 for which she has already started prepping up.

