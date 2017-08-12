Anando Brahma song Naa Madhi Ninnu: If Taapsee Pannu is a ghost, and so pretty, we are ready to confront her. Watch video

Taapsee Pannu looks beautiful in this song from Anando Brahma. Taapsee Pannu looks beautiful in this song from Anando Brahma.

Taapsee Pannu is back to entertain her Telugu fans with horror-comedy film Anando Brahma, which revolves around ghosts. The actor, who previously has done Ganga from the same genre, released a promotional song Naa Madhi Ninnu, which is a recreated version of NTR-starrer Aradhana, which released in 1976. The new song is well mixed and has been sung by Malgudi Subha, who brings a fresh flavour to the song, making us revisit the old number sung by Mohd Rafi.

In the video song, Taapsee can be seen performing classical dance, and while she does so, we wonder if she is the ghost in the film. And even if she is, the actor looks too pretty and convincing, which makes us want to confront such ghosts in real too (not literally). Talking about her project, Taapsee had earlier said that in Anando Brahma, it is the ghost who gets scared of humans who visit the villa in order to challenge the paranormal existence. The film is scheduled for an August 18 release.

Post Anando Brahma, Taapsee will be seen in Bollywood comedy-romance flick, Judwaa 2, which is one of the much-awaited projects of the year. The actor, who shares the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time, spoke about why she choose to do Judwaa 2 after starring in films like Pink, The Ghazi Attack.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Taapsee revealed she decided to do the typical Bollywood masala entertainer as she does not want people to box her in a particular category. “I decided to do Judwaa 2 because I didn’t want to put that genre tag on me and close my chapter. It is a constant change of gear. I want people to be more curious about what I am going to do next. I don’t want my audience to rest and relax thinking she can only do a certain kind of cinema. I want to keep them on the edge.”

Judwaa 2 is scheduled for release later this year.

