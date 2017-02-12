Runningshaadi.com: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan chat over eloped Bollywood couples

Taapsee Pannu has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. Taapsee Pannu has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Runningshaadi.com, is about a start-up company that helps couples to elope and get married. While Taapsee has expressed that she hasn’t ever helped anyone to elope, she asked Bollywood’s Shehanshah Amitabh Bachchan, if he knows of anyone who did that and got married or if he has helped someone in doing that. In response to his Pink co-star’s question, Amitabh put a short video on Twitter in which he said, “Taapsee Pannu who is working on Runningshaadi.com along with Amit Sadh and Shoojit Sircar, asked me a question on Twitter this morning if I know about someone who has eloped and got married. She asked me give the answer in 10-15 seconds. I know people who have done that but I won’t talk about them.” He ended the message by wishing the team well for their film.

The actors, who gave powerful performances in their last film – Pink, exchanged good words about each other too. Taapsee in response to the video wrote, “I wish I have him as a part of my every film in some or the other way! Such a rockstar! Love u @SrBachchan” Even the South actor Prakash Raj retweeted Big B’s video and expressed how blessed Taapsee is, “This man @SrBachchan is a rockstar… 👍👍. Happy for u tapsee.. to have been acknowledged by this wonderful soul. Cheers” to which Taapsee wrote, “proud to have known both of u sir. And such a privilege to have worked with u closely.”

Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s video in response to Taapsee Pannu:

T 2431 – Taapsee answer to your question .. pic.twitter.com/fNpmtP7Q4q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2017

Read Taapsee Pannu’s tweets and their responses:

I wish I have him as a part of my every film in some or the other way! Such a rockstar! Love u @SrBachchan http://t.co/qNZk2NsK10 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2017

This man @SrBachchan is a rockstar… 👍👍. Happy for u tapsee.. to have been acknowledged by this wonderful soul. Cheers http://t.co/kAvvxfv7zD — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 11, 2017

@prakashraaj @SrBachchan proud to have known both of u sir. And such a privilege to have worked with u closely. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 12, 2017

Earlier, the actor asked the same question from her Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan. The actor shared a video for David Dhawan who on his part redirected the question to Taapsee and stated that she is a strong woman who would be all in for eloping, and if there was ever a situation where the boy is about to back out, she would be the one to initiate such plans.

Apart from Runningshaadi.com and Judwaa 2, Taapsee will be seen in Makhna with Saqib Saleem, The Ghazi Attack with Rana Daggubati and Naam Shabana.

