Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh’s RunningShaadi.com is third film to release in Pakistan

After Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh’s film, RunningShaadi.com will become the third Bollywood film to release in Pakistan. Speaking about it, director Amit Roy said, “I think it’s a good way forward because just banning all things that the two nations enjoy about each other is not going to move our relationship forward. We enjoy many of the same things and the people of both our nations are made from the same grain. So why let the politics chosen by the select few determine the common mans desire on either side to communicate and enjoy each other’s cultures. I completely welcome this decision by our friends in Pakistan to release our film and I hope they enjoy this film.”

Co-producer Vikram Malhotra said, “We are delighted that RunningShaadi.com will release in Pakistan. The film is an endearing entertainer, especially for the youth and I am sure that audience across the world will enjoy this quirky yet meaningful story.”

There have been a lot of turmoil between India and Pakistan, since the Uri terror attacks. While MNS forced Bollywood to ban Pakistani artists from performing in India, Pakistan too counter-attacked by imposing the ban on Indian films.

After Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharief lifted the ban, the first film to cross the borders had been Kaabil. According to reports, Jolly LLB 2 has been so mercilessly chopped off that most of the vital scenes have been omitted. That has left the distributors wondering if there is any point in releasing the brutally chopped Pakistani version of Jolly LLB 2.

RunningShaadi.com will probably face no such fate as the film is a romantic comedy and the trailers have not displayed any country or community.

