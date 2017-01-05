Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh’s RunningShaadi.com trailer has a Band Baaja Baaraat vibe

Running Shaadi.com trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh’s idea is a total hit. Running Shaadi.com trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh’s idea is a total hit.

The trailer of Running Shaadi.com, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, is out. The film reminds one of the 2010 release, Band Baaja Baaraat, starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. While the Maneesh Sharma’s directorial was about two wedding planners, Taapsee’s film takes it a notch higher. The duo helps the couples to elope and get married.

The trailer was shared on Twitter by Tapsee and film’s official handle. Taapsee, along with Youtube link, wrote that this film made her fall in love with her job. She wrote, “This is it. Film that made me fall in love with my job and got me the honour of playing Minal Arora.”

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, she took to Twitter to share the film’s first poster release with a caption that reads, “Aa rahe hai Running Shaadi wale bhasad machane! Here’s the official poster. #RunningShaadiTrailer reveals today. Stay tuned.”

Amit Sadh, in his character as Ram Bharose, looks similar to Ranveer’s Bittoo Sharma and Tapasee Pannu plays the character of Nimmi aka Minal Arora, an outspoken girl, a lot like Anushka’s role as Shruti Kakkar in Baaja Baaraat.

This is it. Film that made me fall in love with my job and got me the honour of playing Minal Arora @running_shaadi http://t.co/2PLzso1kFL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2017

After Tapasee’s powerful performance in Pink, the audience is eagerly looking forward to see her movies this year. She has three films set to be released in 2017 – Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and now, Running Shaadi.com.

Aa rahe hai Running Shaadi wale bhasad machane!

Here’s the official poster. #RunningShaadiTrailer reveals today. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3dP3dWdjGE — Runningshaadi.com (@running_shaadi) January 5, 2017

Amit Sadh, on the other hand, is making some bold choices with his films. He was last seen in the blockbuster Sultan. He also started working for Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar 3 where he plays the role of a goon with Ronit Roy.

