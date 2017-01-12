Taapsee Pannu says she owes her blockbuster Pink’s success to upcoming film Runningshaadi.com

Taapsee about her upcoming film Runningshaadi.com Taapsee about her upcoming film Runningshaadi.com

Taapsee Pannu says she owes her Pink success to her forthcoming film Runningshaadi.com. Amit Roy has directed the film, which also stars Amit Sadh and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar.

“When I was selected for Runningshaadi.com, Shoojit sir had not even met me once. And while we were shooting, he only came to the location once. We barely had any interaction during Runningshaadi.com,” Taapsee said in a statement.

She added: “It was only once he saw the footage of the shoot that he probably thought of me to do the role of Minal Arora. I’m happy I was the first one he approached for that role. I owe a lot to Runningshaadi.com and Pink is one of them.” Runningshaadi.com narrates the story of two young individuals who start an online site and want to bring lovers together.

Runningshaadi.com which was completed before the shooting of Pink has been in the cans for almost two years. With its delayed release on February 3 this year, Taapsee and her co-star Amit Sadh are both more than excited.

Watch | Runningshaadi.com’s trailer here:

‘Dimpy De Naal Bhaage Bunty’ is a peppy number from Runningshaadi.com completely in tandem with the film’s theme of runaway weddings and everything around it. It is sung by Labh Juneja, whose soulful voice has featured in hit songs like Mundiya To bachke rahi, Soni de nakhre, Jee karda and London thumakda. The song, however, is one of the singer’s final songs since he passed away in late 2015.

Watch | Runningshaadi.com’s song ‘Dimpy De Naal Bhaage Bunty’ here:

Amit and Taapsee have worked together in an ad film before. As per the name of the film, there are speculations that the film will revolve around the troubles that emerge when a wedding goes online. Seeing the choice of films Taapsee has made in past a year, there could be another surprise coming from her end.

Taapsee Pannu, however, has her hands full with a lot of upcoming projects. The actor, who stunned everyone with her performance in Pink, is working on Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and now, Runningshaadi.com.