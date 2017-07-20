Taanaji first look: Ajay Devgn in and as the unsung warrior in a period war film. See photo

Taanaji first look: Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in the upcoming period war film. Taanaji first look: Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in the upcoming period war film.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share the first look of his upcoming film Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior. Before revealing the poster, Ajay had written, “Can’t wait to share with you’ll something very exciting that we have been working on lately! Out at midnight!” Fans have been waiting for more news about his next release Baadshaho, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, however, the Golmaal star revealed the first look of his period war film. Along with the first look, he wrote, “He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare.”

Initially there was buzz in the industry that Devgn was looking at making a period war film, however, it was expected to be based on Battle of Saragarhi, the same battle which seems to have inspired Karan Johar’s film that would star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Now, with the first look of Taanaji, Ajay has surprised his fans.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017 Can’t wait to share with you’ll something very exciting that we have been working on lately! Out at midnight! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017 Subedar Taanaji Malusare is a man who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji. He was the military leader in the army of Shivaji, and also one of his closest friends who was from Malusare clan. He is most popularly known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought against Jai Singh I, who then happened to be a Mughal army chief. Subedar lost his life during the battle at the Fort of Sinhagad, which was initially called Fort of Kondana. There are Marathi ballads about this warrior, and we wonder if the filmmakers have taken inspiration from this. In the meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also working on Rohit Shetty’s comic franchise Golmaal Again, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade among others.

