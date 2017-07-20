Taanaji first look: Ajay Devgn in and as the unsung warrior in a period war film. See photo

Latest News

Taanaji first look: Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look of his next project titled Taanaji. The film is about Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who happened to be a military leader in Chatrapati Shivaji's army.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share the first look of his upcoming film Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior. Before revealing the poster, Ajay had written, “Can’t wait to share with you’ll something very exciting that we have been working on lately! Out at midnight!” Fans have been waiting for more news about his next release Baadshaho, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, however, the Golmaal star revealed the first look of his period war film. Along with the first look, he wrote, “He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare.”

Initially there was buzz in the industry that Devgn was looking at making a period war film, however, it was expected to be based on Battle of Saragarhi, the same battle which seems to have inspired Karan Johar’s film that would star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Now, with the first look of Taanaji, Ajay has surprised his fans.

