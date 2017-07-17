Sylvester Stallone to make a cameo in Tiger Shroff’s Indian remake of Rambo?

Tiger Shroff and Sylvester Stallone might share the screen space in Rambo’s Hindi remake. Tiger Shroff and Sylvester Stallone might share the screen space in Rambo’s Hindi remake.

The news about Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rambo’s Indian remake had made the audience around the world quite excited and worried at the same time. While a few were happy to see Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of the veteran Hollywood star, others including Sylvester Stallone himself, were worried if the Indian makers could live up to the standards of Rambo. But now, Stallone and Rambo fans have yet another reason to celebrate. According to sources, Stallone might make a comeback in Bollywood films and share the screen space with Tiger in his film.

BollywoodHungama.com quotes Tiger reacting on the rumour, “Why not? It’d be great. Right now I am just super-excited about stepping into Mr Stallone’s shoes. It’s a formidable place to be in. We all know what the first Rambo film meant to the series.”

Siddharth Anand, who is directing the Indian remake of Rambo, said he found Tiger Shroff for the title role as an “apt choice” to fill in Sylvester Stallone’s shoes. Stallone had earlier made an appearance in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kambakkht Ishq.

The report further reads that Tiger would begin work on his physique soon. “It has to be a different body type – more muscular and athletic.”

“There is no prep work as such for the film as I am busy with the promotions of Munna Michael. And then I have Baaghi 2 and Student Of The Year 2 to do. Rambo is still far off. The prep work will be exhausting especially (as) there are lot of expectations and it’s cult action film featuring one of the legends of Hollywood. I don’t replace him I am just giving him a tribute,” Tiger told reporters at a promotional event.

After Munna Michael, Tiger would appear in Baaghi 2 with Disha Patani. He also has Student Of The Year 2 in his kitty.

