Sylvester Stallone’s new post on Tiger Shroff’s Rambo is a complete U-turn: I don’t control Rambo property

Tiger Shroff is currently attending Cannes where the news of an Indian remake of Rambo was revealed. Tiger Shroff is currently attending Cannes where the news of an Indian remake of Rambo was revealed.

Just a day back, Sylvester Stallone shared his views on the Indian remake of his iconic film Rambo, that would star Tiger Shroff. The Hollywood actor seemed more worried than excited about the remake and shared the same on his Instagram. Here’s what he wrote, “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.” Needless to say, his views got a lot of traction on social media. And Sylvester’s words seem to have already done some damage.

Now, the legendary actor, through another post has tried to do some damage control. In an Instagram post, Sylvester wrote, “Some people like to read into words and twist them.. good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching , oh, for the Record , I DO NOT CONTROL THE RAMBO PROPERTY , The company “millennium ” does! They also own Expendables . Good luck with that one too.”

Tiger is currently attending Cannes where the news of an Indian remake of Rambo was revealed. The actor also shared a photo from the prestigious film festival on his Twitter page. “Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood, ” Tiger was quoted by Hollywood reporter.

Also Read: In 1980s, filmmakers wanted to make change happen: Govind Nihalani

Meanwhile, Tiger has got thumbs up from friends and celebrities in the film industry for Rambo. Actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Tiger and said, “Great. All the best.” Hrithik Roshan also wished Tiger ahead of his film and said, “Dear Tiger,u hv bn a notable asset 2d industry owing 2 d discipline n dedication. HRX salutes d unsurpassable spirit! @iTIGERSHROFF #RAMBO.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd