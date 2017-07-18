Sylvester Stallone is not going to appear in Tiger Shroff’s Rambo

Sylvester Stallone denies his cameo in Rambo remake. Sylvester Stallone denies his cameo in Rambo remake.

Following reports of Sylvester Stallone doing a cameo in the Bollywood remake of his film Rambo, the 71-year-old Hollywood action superstar’s representative has said that Stallone is not involved in the project.

Sylvester Stallone informed Deadline through a representative that “any involvement in Tiger Sharoff’s Rambo is not happening, under any circumstances.” Clarifying that he has nothing against the remake, he said, “I wish them well on their own.” Looks like he just wanted to steer clear of the rumours of him doing a cameo.

On being asked about Sylvester’s cameo in Rambo, Tiger had earlier said, “Why not? It’d be great. Right now I am just super-excited about stepping into Mr Stallone’s shoes. It’s a formidable place to be in. We all know what the first Rambo film meant to the series.” Siddharth Anand, who is directing the Indian remake of Rambo, said he found Tiger Shroff for the title role as an “apt choice.” Stallone has also earlier made an appearance in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Kambakkht Ishq.

The news about Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rambo’s Indian remake had made audiences excited and worried at the same time. While a few were happy to see Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of the veteran Hollywood star, others including Sylvester Stallone himself, 0 Presently, while Tiger Shroff is busy promoting Munna Michael, Sylvester Stallone is working on the sequel of Creed.

