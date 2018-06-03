Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker slips into Sakshi’s shoes yet again, this time for trolls

Swara Bhasker played South Delhi girl Sakshi Soni in Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhasker played South Delhi girl Sakshi Soni in Veere Di Wedding.

Actor Swara Bhasker has always been on the top of the hit list when it comes to trolls. With every tweet and every film, the actor manages to irk a section of the audience and then, of course, the trolling begins. But she always had her ways to get back to them. This time too, Swara did something similar.

Swara is being trolled for her character Sakshi from recently released Veere Di Wedding. In one of the scenes, Sakshi (Swara) is seen masturbating on screen. The sequence did not go down well with many. And one of the several tweets on the subject caught the attention of many, including Swara.

The tweet read, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding wth my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said “I’m hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding.”

An interesting fact about this ‘paid troll’ is the fact that it seems to be taking a dig at Swara’s placard protest after the Kathua rape case.

Swara retweeted the tweet and wrote, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 http://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

One of the Twitter users asked Swara, “For some weird reasons, people who can’t spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara,” to which the actor replied, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays”

For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/CAB1ab5b4O — Joy (@Joydas) June 2, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays http://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Earlier, talking about trolls, Swara in an interview to indianexpress.com had said, “I know I have more trolls than fans. But I am not a flippant person, and I stand by everything I say. Trolling is a different kind of bullying and I don’t want to give in. But yes, I am now more aware of the kind of hatred out there.”

On the other hand, the actor is also receiving praise for her act as Sakshi Soni in Veere Di Wedding. The film opened at the box office with great numbers, becoming the third highest opener of 2018.

