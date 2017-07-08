Swara Bhasker starts online petition to enact MASUKA law against mob lynching

Swara Bhasker was most recently seen in Anaarkali of Aarah. Swara Bhasker was most recently seen in Anaarkali of Aarah.

Actor Swara Bhasker has launched an online campaign against mob lynching on Change.org, demanding a ban on cow vigilante groups. The actor made an appeal to lawmakers for the enactment of a Manav Suraksha Kanoon (MASUKA) to stop such crimes. In her petition, Swara stated, “I am an actress in the Indian Film Industry. But as a conscientious citizen of India, cannot allow these lynchings to take place… I, along with thousands of young Indians, stood up against this public menace in protests that were recently held across 20 cities in the world.”

“We, together, said #NotInMyName, to such violence. Next day, PM Modi issued a statement condemning the killings in the name of gau raksha (cow protection). But even after that vigilante violence has continued.” The actor concluded her appeal, saying it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk his talk as the youth of this a nation has elected the first PM born after independence. “We want him to preserve our social independence,” she added.

Swara Bhasker was most recently seen in the film Anaarkali of Aarah in which she played the role of an erotic dance. Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi also starred in the film. Swara Bhasker has also worked in movies like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few.

Pls read, sign & share my petition 2 the PM 2 enact a law #MASUKA Maanav Suraksha Kanoon against #MobLynching#Indiahttp://t.co/KZQCYLBcQ7 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 5, 2017

There is a movement related to promoting the law called MASUKA which was first put forward by activist Tesheen Poonawalla, former JNU Preside Kanhaiya Kumar, AISA member Shehla Rashid Shora, and so on.

