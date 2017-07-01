Swara Bhasker tells us how to have a perfect fangirl moment with Shah Rukh Khan, watch video

Swara Bhaskar and Shah Rukh Khan look adorable in this video. Swara Bhaskar and Shah Rukh Khan look adorable in this video.

While Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor took time out to visit an awards after-party and has even posed for a boomerang video with Swara Bhasker. Swara shared the video on her Instagram page writing, “The teeth say it all!!!!!! always an @iamsrk #fangirl #allaboutthatnight #thecharmedlife Thanks for the capture @castingchhabra.”

At the after party of Femina Women’s Awards 2017, SRK met Swara Bhasker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and it looks like Swara had a total fangirl moment seeing Shah Rukh. And they have also aced the boomerang trend that is taking the internet by storm. In an earlier interview, Swara had said “I wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan, and not a Bollywood heroine. I thought I would become a popular actor like him. An actor can become a star, but to retain that position like SRK, Salman (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) for 25 years is difficult.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his big release with Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is said to release on August 4. While Swara will next be seen in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan film Veere Di Wedding. Apart from Swara and SRK, other stars like Upen Patel, Kanan Gill, Tisca Chopra, Neha Bhasin, Rhea Chakraborty, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Chowdhary also made an appearance at Femina Women’s Awards 2017.

