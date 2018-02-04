Difference of opinion is seen as dissent today: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker says that the problem of intolerance of opinion continues to haunt the country. Swara Bhasker says that the problem of intolerance of opinion continues to haunt the country.

Swara Bhasker today said it was unfortunate that having a different set of opinions could be seen as “dissent” and dissent could be passed off as “sedition” today. The actor said the problem of intolerance of opinion continues to haunt the country.

Swara had recently criticised Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for “glorifying” the now-banned archaic jauhar practice in an open letter, for which she received considerable flak on social media.

When asked about the backlash, Swara told PTI, “There’s a real problem of intolerance of opinion in India. We see difference of opinion as dissent and dissent as sedition.”

Talking about her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, Swara expressed her excitement about the project. “The story has an original feel. It’s the story of four girlfriends, friendship, love and life. Lots of fun along the way.” Swara featured in the opening show of the last day at the LFW while her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan is the grand finale showstopper for Anamika Khanna. Talking about Kareena, the actor said, “I love her. There’s no one like her on the ramp at all.”

Earlier in an interview to indianexpress.com, Swara had said, “Everyone has the right to critique and express their opinion. Like me, others also have the right to express their thoughts. I made a point. I said what I felt. I think I kept my point across in a very polite and respectful manner. I didn’t have any bad intention or malice in my heart. I just had questions in my mind and I think they are quite valid. So, I asked them. If people don’t agree with me, it’s totally fine. It’s a democracy, so, it’s good if people think there can be a difference of opinion. Debates and discussion should happen. This is the purpose of art. So, it’s fine. I don’t know why you all are so excited about this.”

