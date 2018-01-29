Bollywood reacts on Swara Bhasker’s open letter on Padmaavat: Art is subjective

Bollywood celebs have different opinions on Swara Bhasker’s open letter. Bollywood celebs have different opinions on Swara Bhasker’s open letter.

Reacting on actor Swara Bhasker’s scathing open letter against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Imtiaz Ali and Divya Dutta say every filmmaker has his or her own perspective, which should be respected.

Swara slammed Bhansali for apparent glorification of the practice of Jauhar, saying she felt ‘reduced to a vagina’ after watching the period drama, based on the legend of Queen Padmavati.

Divya said she enjoyed the film very much and saw it as a story set centuries ago. “The film has been told like a story. Everyone has their own viewpoint. Swara kept hers, I respect that. She felt something… That visual (jauhar scene) is very strong when it comes across. But the film is set in another century, whose mindset was different. So, my view point is different. I enjoyed it (the film) very much. I respect her opinion but I take the film for what it is, absolutely,” Divya said at the red carpet of 2018 Mirchi Music Awards.

Ayushmann, who said he hasn’t read Swara’s letter, opined that no piece of art can be objective and as long as it is starting a debate, it is fine.

“A movie does two jobs: either it gives something to the society or it takes from it. Every director has his or her own perspective. The intention of every piece of art is to cause a debate, a discussion, there are critics also who discuss and then the audience also gives its opinion. So, everyone has their own opinion. Art is always subjective, never objective.”

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, restricting his comment to a two-liner, said, “Any kind of obstacle that comes in a film does not feel good. There’s nothing in ‘Padmaavat’, which should cause any kind of protest but then everyone has their own opinion.”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty outrightly refused to comment on the letter, requesting the media to “let Padmaavat run peacefully.” The director said making comments on anything about the film will only increase problems for the team, which has already gone through a lot.

“Please let it breathe. I will say something, then someone else will say something else, that way we will get this film, our film in some or the other trouble. Now, we have given it to the audience, so, let the audience watch and decide.”

“It is doing a great business. The whole team has gone through a lot- Bhansali, Deepika, Ranveer, the whole team – they have endured a lot, so, let it remain with the audience now. What’s the use if we start talking about what he said or she said. I will not say anything. Let the film breathe now, for God’s sake,’ the Golmaal Again director said.

