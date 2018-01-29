Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams Swara Bhasker’s open letter on Padmaavat

Here’s what Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has to say about Swara Bhasker’s open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat. Here’s what Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has to say about Swara Bhasker’s open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi criticised Swara Bhasker for saying that by the end of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat she “felt like a vagina”. The singer questioned Swara’s opinion pointing out that the actress essayed an “erotic dancer/prostitute” in films in the past.

Swara, who has been vocal about several issues and has worked with Bhansali in Guzaarish, voiced her opinion via an open letter calling out the filmmaker for glorifying Sati and Jauhar in his film and said that she felt reduced to a vagina by the end of it.

Krishnamoorthi slammed the actress on Twitter. On Sunday, she tweeted: “Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen. What standards are these …tch tch (sic).”

Swara however wrote back to Krishnamoorthi saying: “Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina So… Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina..vagina vagina VAGINA!”

Before the spat between the ladies began, Krsihnamoorthi had also tweeted that “Aren’t these feminist debates on Padmaavat rather dumb? It’s a story ladies – not an advocacy of Jauhar for God’s sake. Find another battle for your cause – a real one at all. Not historical fiction.”

Padmaavat, which has been released after a gruelling battle against members of fringe groups who were protesting the depiction of Rajputs in the film, is being criticised by a number of activists and individuals for glorifying and making the film as a tribute to Rajput pride, perhaps even to a fault.

The film which released on January 25, features actor Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka feature in supporting roles.

