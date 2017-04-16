I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

I struggle each day to do the work that I am doing says Swara Bhaskar. I struggle each day to do the work that I am doing says Swara Bhaskar.

From Tanu Weds Manu to Anarkali Of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar has given many critically acclaimed performances but the actress says she still feels like an outsider in Bollywood as it is tough to make a mark in the industry so soon.

“It is not easy for anyone to make a mark in this industry. I struggle each day to do the work that I am doing. It is extremely difficult, as difficult as it could be in any profession.

“I don’t think I have still made a mark for myself. I still look at myself like as an outsider. I like it that way. Getting a good role is a tough job,” Swara told PTI.

Even though, her acting skills are always applauded, Swara believes commercial success is as important as critical acclaim.

“It is very important for me because it’s very important for the producers to back great films. Box office success in a way encourages good content, good cinema.”

Swara’s last two films– Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali Of Aarah– were women-centric projects and the actress making female oriented movies is not a trend but a big change the Indian film industry is seeing.

Also read: Is Karisma Kapoor planning to tie the knot with rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal?

“The number of women-oriented films has increased and this is not only by smaller production houses, even the big ones have taken this a level up. Whereas we have a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan ji doing Pink and Piku, we also have someone like me doing Anaarkali of Aarah.

“It is definitely changing. I think it’s a change and not a trend,” she says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now