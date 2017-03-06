Swara Bhaskar slams CBFC, lauds indie producers for backing brave plots

Swara Bhaskar criticised the censor board for making things difficult for independent filmmakers. Swara Bhaskar criticised the censor board for making things difficult for independent filmmakers.

Actress Swara Bhaskar today criticised the censor board for making things difficult for independent filmmakers who are trying to deal with brave topics in their cinema. The 28-year-old actress, who was in the capital for the music launch for her upcoming film Anarkali of Aarah, said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) puts such indie projects under scanner even before they are released.

“Kudos to independent producers like Sandip Kapur who are changing Bollywood. Such producers have faith in scripts like Anarkali of Aarah. Then studios jump in to acquire them. They are doing a brave job. The censor board is putting them under scanner way before the release. It is bad as they are already in a vulnerable state,” Swara said.

The CBFC had chopped some of the bold scenes from the movie which later leaked online but the actress, who plays a singer known for her double-meaning songs, said nothing in the film was done to sensationalise things.

“Nothing in the film has been put out of context. Nothing has been stuffed distastefully. If you will see things without any context, you are bound to be mistaken.

“Every song, every line, every dance number in the film, every ‘bold’ scene in the film has been shot due to a specific reason. This is a brave film, provokes you to ask questions from yourself.”

Swara said her film, directed by Avinash Das, narrates the real story of item girls beyond the glitz and glamour.

“It’s a glimpse into the lives of item girls. That’s the best combination for an actor where you get to have fun, do the glamourous bits also, and tell a content-rich story… We have maintained a balance. We never went crass with the songs.”