Swara Bhaskar feels women should be angry and shameless for their own good

Actor Swara Bhaskar, who has essayed some strongly opinionated roles in films like Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah and Listen… Amaya, feels women should be angry and be shameless for their own good. The actor shared her views when she was awarded The Femina Women Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough Performance in Films earlier this week at the Femina Women Awards 2017. She picked the award for Anaarkali of Aarah, read a statement.

“Women should show anger and stand up for what is right. They should be audacious and loud. I am thankful to Femina to award a character that has these qualities. We need qualities like these because many things are happening around us that are wrong,” Swara said in a statement.

She added: “Qualities like anger and being loud are what got us freedom. Women should be angry and be shameless for their own good. I feel privileged to be standing amidst women over here who are using their anger in the right direction.” Swara was lauded for her role as a village dancer in the film Anaarkali of Aarah. Talking about the role, the 29-year-old said: “It was a tough character involving politics, crime, history. My role was of a singer who used to sing double meaning songs.” Swara Bhaskar has distinguished herself over the years in bold roles and has been nominated for Filmfare Awards twice – once in Tanu Weds Manu and once for Raanjhanaa. In both cases she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

