Swara Bhaskar: I imagined I would become a popular actor like superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhaskar feels an actor can become a star, but to retain that position for 25 years is difficult. Swara Bhaskar feels an actor can become a star, but to retain that position for 25 years is difficult.

Swara Bhaskar is looking forward to the release of her next film Anarkali of Arrah. She is known for her works in Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and more. While she may not be as popular as her co star Kangana Ranaut, or as well known, she is known among movie lovers for her acting. At a recent event, the actress said, “I wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan, and not a Bollywood heroine. I thought I would become a popular actor like him. An actor can become a star, but to retain that position like SRK, Salman (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) for 25 years is difficult.”

Asked about the challenges she had to face in the industry, she said: “Those depend on your journey. Those who come without any reference are tagged as an outsider… like me. The most challenging part for them is to make an identity in the crowd. However, the positive side is that the industry always recognises good work.”

She cited the example of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, saying how he once played a character who was beaten up by Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and how he has now become one of most acclaimed actors in the industry. “One needs to be stubborn when you have to face the world. Though our elders think that being stubborn isn’t a good quality, but it is important when you go out,” added the 28-year-old actor.

On the work front Swara will be seen playing a character of a singer crooning songs that are essentially double entendres. The film is directed by Avinash Das and is slated to release on March 24.

