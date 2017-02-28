Latest news

Swara Bhaskar on Ramjas college row: Violence is not justified in any context

Anaarkali of Aarah actor Swara Bhaskar also spoke about the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali by Rajput Karni Sena, and said it is a worrying situation in the country.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: February 28, 2017 3:47 pm
Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar, a Delhi University alumnus herself, has slammed the recent mass-scale violence at Ramjas College, calling it intolerable.

Last week, Delhi University’s Ramjas College witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on Culture of Protests which was withdrawn by the college authorities following the opposition by ABVP.

Interacting with the media at an event here, Swara said one cannot get away with a wrongdoing in the name of “nationalism.”

“I feel as a student of Delhi University and JNU, I want to say that violence cannot be justified in any context. You can call it ‘nationalism’ or give it any other term later but violence is wrong. If there is an argument, it should be sorted out through conversation,” the actor said.

Swara had recently also posted some tweets on the ABVP incident. Check them out.

Mentioning the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by members of Rajput Karni Sena that happened last month, Swara emphasised that it is a worrying situation in the country as violence had become an easy tool to express disagreement.

“We are seeing this again and again in our country. As an actor, Bollywood artiste, we are constantly vulnerable regarding this. We saw an attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and now this. It is a very worrying situation. In any society, if people can be violent so easily on others, it is a very bad state. You can name it whatever you want, but the fact is it is very wrong,” she said.

Swara spoke to the mediapersons on the sidelines of the launch of a short video – Hawa Badlo, aimed at creating awareness about air pollution and how traffic police is its biggest victim. The actor stars in the video alongside Vivek Oberoi, Kalki Koechlin and Govind Namdeo.

The Nil Battey Sannata star said that the short film has changed her perspective about traffic police. “Like others, I used to feel frustrated when traffic cops stopped me when I was in the wrong lane. But after I read the script, I felt ashamed. We don’t see that they are doing their job and are also at the receiving end of air pollution. I want to apologise to them.”

Directed by debutant Karmik, Hawa Badlo calls on the citizens to give masks to traffic policemen for their safety. New air masks for the cops have been introduced as part of the initiative.

