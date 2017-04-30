Swara Bhaskar reveals of being molested: Had beaten up a man with umbrella for mastrubating in train

Swara Bhaskar speaks on why women are scared to stand up against molestation. Swara Bhaskar speaks on why women are scared to stand up against molestation.

Swara Bhaskar, a woman of strong words who has constantly portrayed characters with strength on screen, spoke about her encounters with molestation and how she never failed to stand-up against the incidents. She pointed out the importance of speaking up at such times as it is our silence which encourages molesters.

In an interview to DNA, the Nil Battey Sannata actor got candid about being the victim in different parts of India. “I don’t believe you can grow up in any part of the world, and especially in India, without ever being molested by a man. It is not possible. I have been molested. Interestingly, I have been molested and eve-teased in Mumbai as much as I have had to deal with it in Delhi,” Swara said.

She continued that she was groped at the Rajkot airport during the shoot of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, that too in the presence of Salman Khan. She said, “I have been groped during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo when we landed at Rajkot. I was travelling with Salman Sir and nobody realised, but there were around 2,000 people at the airport to see him. Despite the fact there was security, people got in and it was Anupam Kher who made sure I got into the car. It was crazy.”

Swara, whose character in her recent film Anaarkali Of Aarah faces molestation, says it is difficult for women to speak up in a country that often blames them for others action. However, that has never stopped her to fight her impulses in reacting. In fact, many times she has even given in back to the molesters in her own way. “The first time, I slapped a guy for pinching me in Old Delhi. These people don’t expect women to react which is why it’s all the more important for women to react. Because the whole mentality of a molester, groper and an eve-teaser is the anonymity and the confidence that the girl won’t react. The moment you instill that fear in their head that the girl may react and she can beat the s**t out of them, they tend to stay away,” the 29-year-old said.

Swara narrates one of the most frightening experiences she had while traveling in Mumbai’s local train when she was new to the city. “I was in a train alone — this was my first year in Mumbai — going somewhere to collect a cheque. I was in the first-class compartment and it was in the late afternoon so it was empty. A drug addict got in and when I turned around, I see this man masturbating. For one second, I was scared. It took me a second to realise what was going on, I started yelling at him, and beating him with the umbrella. I tried to catch hold of his collar because I knew the moment the train stops, he will run. I knew I can get him to the police if I hold him back. But the moment the train slowed down, he realised I was holding him to get him to the police, and he jumped off from the other end of the compartment.”

The actor also believes that as a society, we instill fear and guilt in the minds of our girl child. That is why often we see when such things happen around us, girls over think and take the blame on themselves for the crime they have not even committed or foreseen. “Frankly, Indian women inherit this collective cultural unconscious — this sense of guilt, shame and dishonour. I think Indian girls need to become shameless and a little selfish too. It’s not about individuals, it’s about girls in general. We need to lose that burden of guilt and that ‘haww’ feeling. That is the stupidest feeling ever,” she added.

