Swara Bhaskar on Anaarkali Of Aarah scene leak: I feel compromised, CBFC decision to cut scene is stupid

Swara Bhaskar says that CBFC’s decision to cut the scene that was recently leaked is stupid. Swara Bhaskar says that CBFC’s decision to cut the scene that was recently leaked is stupid.

Swara Bhaskar’s upcoming film Anaarkali of Aarah is making headlines for its leaked bold scenes, which CBFC apparently wanted to cut from the film. The makers filed a complaint in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar police station after the scenes leaked. Speaking on the issue in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Swara said that she got to know about the leak much later but it is very disturbing for her as an actor.

“Honestly, I got to know a lot later about the leak. My producer was upset about it. It’s unfortunate. It is a kind of piracy. As an artist, you feel compromised when such things happen. The scene which got leaked was shot in a context. If you look at the scene alone, you can’t make out what it means. And what’s worse is the fact that this scene, which is so important in its own way, has been cut by CBFC too. This scene was not going to be shown to the audience. This is a brave and risky film for me,” she said.

Watch | Swara Bhaskar Slams Kamaal R Khan’s Unflattering Tweet On Anarkali Of Aarah

The actor, who has always given impeccable performances, expressed her unhappiness with CBFC’s decision to chop the scene from the film. “Even the decision taken by CBFC is stupid. This scene has a lot of intensity in it and it was a careful decision to do it. The organisation which is supposedly made to certify the film has a stupid attitude towards films in a way. They act like moral police. They are for no reason sensationalising the issue.”

However, she is aware of the fact that there are many films which have suffered the scissors of CBFC but she says this will not stop her from doing good work. “I’m sure scenes which were chopped or were leaked carried some kind of importance in the film. See, I’m an actor who believes in her work. I’m not going to be ashamed of what I’m doing. I don’t do nonsense work, my work is very carefully selected. I’m proud of what I am doing. I’m not going to bow down in front of the stupid, old and sick mentality of our society.”

Watch | B-town Celebs Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Vidya Balan, Support Gurmehar Kaur

Talking about the FIR filed, the Nil Battey Sannata actor said, “The producer has filed the complaint in a Delhi police station. Now the process is taking place. Of course, it will take time to find out who did this and why but such things put all of us related to the film under suspicion.My only concern is that this film should get the kind of release it deserves. Men and women, everyone should watch it because it’s a good and important film. Would not suggest kids go for it since it’s a film targeted for the adult audience but people should watch it.”

Swara has always been upfront and is known for taking a stand. She said that CBFC’s behaviour towards the award-winning film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, is shameful. The 28-year-old actor said, “That is shameful. It’s unfortunate that producers don’t put up a strong fight against CBFC but what happened with Lipstick Under My Burkha is totally out of line. There’s no justification for such kind of behaviour. You (CBFC) don’t deserve to exist and we don’t want any certification, thank you. It’s dangerous for our industry.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Throwing light on why such thing keeps happening in the film industry, Swara said, “The thing is nobody puts a good fight and they also don’t want to get into a bureaucratic hassle. I’ve seen people discussing ‘what if CBFC does this and that’, that’s not how you make films. What has been done to Lipstick Under My Burkha under the guise of protecting culture will effect art the most. No good art can be made in fear, there has to be creative freedom.”

Also read | Anaarkali of Aarah leaked scenes: Swara Bhaskar’s bold act got deleted due to censor board, watch video

Anaarkali of Aarah is the story of an erotic singer who hails from Aarah in Bihar and how she fights the misogynist beliefs of the society. The actor said playing the character was extremely challenging for her. “I don’t know anything about the kind of world that’s being shown in the film. I’ve never danced on a song in any of my films but in this, I have performed for a live audience, on real locations with thousands of men looking at me. It was scandalising. These men are not respectful of the dancer on stage, so it was very challenging for me.”

Produced by Priya and Sandiip Kapur, written and directed by Avinash Das, the film is set to release on March 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd