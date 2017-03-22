Swara Bhaskar not to be part of Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Swara Bhaskar expressed that she is a big fan of Akshay Kumar. Swara Bhaskar expressed that she is a big fan of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has his hands full with multiple projects among which his film, Gold, the biopic on hockey player Balbir Singh, has already started to create curiosity among his fans. There were speculations that in this film, the audience would see Akshay sharing the screen space with Swara Bhaskar, which has been quashed by the Anaarkali of Aarah actor. On Twitter, Swara expressed that she would have loved to be a part of Akshay’s film but there is no truth in the reports that she would be playing his wife in the film. Swara wrote, “While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema ‘s films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true.”

In another tweet, Swara also spoke about how throughout her growing up years, the only actor she admired was the Khiladi Kumar. “He was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster In my room thru my teen years…” Although, Swara fans were keen to see two power-pack performers together on the screen. But never mind, there’s always the next time.

That’s right! While Im a fan of @akshaykumar sir & love @kagtireema ‘s films but Reports tht im playing his wife in the film #Gold not true. http://t.co/7emRUmrodv — Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017

Nope. Not true :) But he was my first Bollywood crush and his was the only poster In my room thru my teen years.. http://t.co/FboiVM4ucp — Anaarkali Aarahwaali (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2017

Meanwhile, they can rejoice over Swara’s performance in Anaarkali of Aarah, which is scheduled for March 24 release. Talking about her character in the film, Swara said it was too difficult to portray the role because she has never danced on screen plus in front of the real-time crowd, who do not think twice before passing on lewd comments.

Interestingly, the film is clashing with Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, which has been extensively promoted not only in real time but also on social media. However, plot of both the films are way apart. While Anaarkali of Aarah speaks of how a woman fought for her self-respect against all odds, Anushka’s film is a rom-com that presents societies’ flaws in a hilarious way. Both the films have their own set of audiences but who eventually wins at the box office is yet to be seen.

