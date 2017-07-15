Lipstick Under My Burkha: Swara Bhasker joins Lipstick Rebellion and is slammed for promoting a ‘vulgar’ movie

Swara Bhasker supports Lipstick Under My Burkha. Swara Bhasker supports Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Swara Bhasker has always spoken through her films. Often, she has proved her mettle as an actor and yet, there are moments when she had to burst out on Twitter or other social media platforms reacting on various issues, including controversies she has been mired in. Her work has always received appreciation but in the eyes of audiences, the actor still seems to be struggling with categorising herself more than just as a parallel cinema actor. Recently, she posted a picture with Lipstick rightly placed as her middle-finger. This picture was in support of Lipstick Rebellion, which started out as an movement by Ekta Kapoor, in an attempt to promote her upcoming production venture, Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Swara captioned the picture as “Them: Ur not heroine material Me: #NilBatteySannata #AnaarkaliOfAarah #NoSteretype #LipstickREbellion #lipstickundermyburkha.” However, within a couple of hours, her fans indulged in a debate. While many supported Swara, others thought that she is not a true commercial star and does not come under the category of an actor. In fact, one of the followers questioned Swara for supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha, which according to him is the most “vulgar” film in Indian history. He wrote, “This is India promoting most vulgar movie in bollywood history.. 🙏 🙏 kuch to sharam Karo we are Indians.”

He went on to say, ” sorry I’m not agree with you…. Muhje to sirf yeh pta hai this type of movies not valid in india.. 🙏 🙏 swara or tapsee women’s day pe kehti hai ki cleavage is a good cleavage 👎 this is bollywood 👎 women’s ke rights bare me baat Karo. yeh kaisi bullshit baatien karti hai.”

One of Swara’s admirer came to rescue of the actor and her choice to promote Lipstick film. She wrote, “Just took the liberty of searching you on Facebook and check your favourite list of Movies. One of the movie listed in your favourites was ‘Student of the Year’. It made me curious about your standards of hypocrisy 😀. I mean how do you decide which movie is Vulgar and not fit for Indian audience ? Alia Bhatt in a bikini in Student of the Year ….is that your defintion of Sanskari.. 😂 Bhai we already have Pehlaj Nihalani for deciding which is a Sanskari movie and which is not. Once the movie has passed the censorship….just sit back and enjoy the cinema. If it’s not your genre of movie, thats fine too. But don’t jump your wagons to brand someone based on the roles they play. Its a movie after all.”

Well, it seems not only the film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, but even the people supporting it are able to create a discussion and conversation around women and their desires. Meanwhile, Swara is prepping up for Veerey Di Wedding, a film by Rhea Kapoor. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd