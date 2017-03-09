Swara Bhaskar showed ‘how much cleavage is good’. Now she has an important lesson on gender equality

Swara Bhaskar will appear in Anaarkali of Aarah. The film will release on March 24. Swara Bhaskar will appear in Anaarkali of Aarah. The film will release on March 24.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar shared a strong message on women empowerment in a video titled, ‘How much cleavage is good cleavage’. However, as expected, the two actors were trolled on Twitter by a man who thought the issue they have spoken about is of no concern or substance. He tagged the actors and wrote, “Mood Of the Nation

Normal People: How much seats Will BJP/Congress/SP get.

Bollywood: How Much cleavage is good.” In response to the tweet, a baffled Swara thanked the man for reminding her the cause she and Taapsee have been fighting for.

She wrote, “Not mutually exclusive sir.. the pride a woman should feel about her body #mybodymyright may seem frivolous issues to men. But are cornerstones of the fight for women’s equality. Your apparently clever quip is a good reminder of how easy it is for men to discredit female self-expression… Thank you for reminding us what all we are up against! Happy Women’s Day belated.”

Speaking at an event, Swara encouraged women that it’s time they all speak against the differences created by the society. “The values in the society still remain different for boys and girls. We women are told to suppress our wishes and dreams. Don’t burden yourself with any such values anymore. Be free! Don’t think about how people will react if you do so. That’ll be great for the whole society,” Swara said.

In the video ‘How much cleavage is good cleavage’, the Anarkali of Aarah actor and Naam Shabana actor tell women to get rid of the fear of being judged by people. While they start talking about how to dress for a particular occassion, they end the video by telling women to embrace their existence, “We are women and we are born with it and if you have it flaunt it. If people are getting judgemental then it is their problem and not yours.”

