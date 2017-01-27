Swara Bhaskar’s Anaarkali of Aaraah set to release on March 24, see pics

Swara Bhaskar announces the release date of upcoming film Anaarkali of Aaraah. Swara Bhaskar announces the release date of upcoming film Anaarkali of Aaraah.

Swara Bhaskar’s new movie Anaarkali Of Aaraah has been locked for release on March 24, and the actress says this is one film the audience should not miss.

“Ji! Aapkey aashirwaad se (Thanks to your blessings). Announcement people! ‘Anaarkal iOf Aaraah’ March 24, 2017. This one is a not-to-be-missed,” Swara tweeted. The film, written and directed by debutant Avinash Das, features Swara as Anaarkali, a star orchestra party performer and singer of double-meaning songs in Aaraah town of Bihar.

The story revolves around the tumultuous journey of Anaarkali as a party singer and as a woman in an unruly and volatile man’s world. Produced by Sandiip Kapoor of Promodome Motion Pictures, the film also features a cast of actors like Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Ji! Aapkey aashirwaad se :) #Announcement people! #AnaarkaliOfAaraah 24th March 2017 directed by @avinashonly This one is a not-to-be-missed http://t.co/1PiQBqghya — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 25, 2017

Talking about the shift in the kind of actors getting a break in the film industry, “Actors are coming from outside the fold of star children and models. People like me who come from completely normal backgrounds are coming to the industry which is now open to different faces and body types,” said the dusky beauty who recently clinched the Critics’ Choice For Best Actress at Star Screen Awards 2016 for her impressive performance as a single mother in Nil Battey Sannata.