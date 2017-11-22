Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat was made after nine months of struggle

Tiger Zinda Hai song “Swag Se Swagat” starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan celebrates peace and brotherhood. Tiger Zinda Hai song “Swag Se Swagat” starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan celebrates peace and brotherhood.

Composer-producer Meghdeep Bose, who has produced songs for Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, says the track “Swag Se Swagat” was made after almost nine months of struggle.

“I am really excited for the track “Swag Se Swagat” as we struggled for about nine months to achieve the final product. It’s composed by Vishal and Shekhar (music composers) and I am grateful to them for putting so much of trust in me,” Bose said in a statement.

“I have produced two songs for this film. Another reason for this excitement is that until last year I was nearly typecasted as a ballad producer but “Swag Se Swagat” arrived and broke it for me,” he added.

Bose, who has produced scores for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kaabil, Befikre, Dangal, Te3n, Jai Gangaajal, Sarbjit and Newton to his credit, will next be involved in the music for Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaz.

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is a sequel to the spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger. The song “Swag Se Swagat’ has been shot in Greece and specifically celebrates peace and brotherhood. Talking about the song director Ali Abbas Zafar, “Swag Se Swagat is fun, frothy and visually stylish. We set out to involve dancers from all over the world with the purpose of setting a universal tone to the number. Salman and Katrina have done a fab job of dancing with them too.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit the screens on December 22.

