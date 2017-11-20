Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat teaser: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif give a glimpse leaving fans curious

In other news, Tiger Zinda Hai ‘s cast and crew had a gala time on song Swag Se Swagat sets post its wrap up in Greece and it was all thanks to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In other news, Tiger Zinda Hai ‘s cast and crew had a gala time on song Swag Se Swagat sets post its wrap up in Greece and it was all thanks to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

We all have been waiting for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s song “Swag Se Swagat” from their upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai for almost a week now. Now that the song is just a day away from its release on November 21, the makers have teased the fans by sharing a glimpse of the song, leaving everyone more anxious.

The makers shared “Swag Se Swagat” song teaser with caption, “Switch 🔛 the swag mode. #SwagSeSwagat – Full Song OUT TOMORROW. @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @TigerZindaHai @yrfmusic.” After sharing several stills from the shooting of the song, highlighting the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Katrina, the team released yet another new still from the song on Monday.

In other news, the film’s cast and crew had a gala time on the Tiger Zinda Hai sets post its wrap up in Greece and it was all thanks to Salman and Katrina. The actors ensured the entire team hung out together and partied in the picturesque locales after the hectic shooting got over there.

Tiger Zinda Hai had a demanding shoot in challenging weather conditions. So, when it was time for the final shot of the celebratory song, “Swag Se Swagat”, it was time for the crew to party too.

A source from the film’s unit said, “When it was time to wrap up the shoot with this number, Salman and Katrina made sure all of us had a fab time. All day, we would work to deliver perfect shots with dancers who had come from all over the world. In the evenings, Salman and Katrina would ensure that all of us would hang out and we bonded over great music and good food. It was a relaxed, fun shooting schedule thanks to Salman and Katrina.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar added, “The whole shooting of Greece song was one big party because this was the last schedule. Everyone was a little emotional that the film was ending and the way to fight that emotion out was to hang together and party every night and eat good food. When the song finished Salman and Katrina organised a very big party for the entire Tiger crew including the local Greek crew. Everyone let their hair down, cheered and danced all the way till the morning on ‘Swag se Swagat’.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

