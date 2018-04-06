The Accidental Prime Minister: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Anupam Kher starrer

Suzanne Bernert has earlier essayed the role of Sonia Gandhi in TV series Pradhanmantri. Suzanne Bernert has earlier essayed the role of Sonia Gandhi in TV series Pradhanmantri.

German-born actor Suzanne Bernert has been roped in to play the role of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the much-awaited political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. The film stars Anupam Kher as the former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. Based on Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name, the film helmed by debutante director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte also stars Akshaye Khanna as political commentator Sanjay Baru and Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi.

The latest development about the film was shared by Suzanne on her Twitter handle. For those who don’t know Suzanne, she has worked in several Indian television shows and films. Her filmography includes a mix of various Indian languages and she was the first foreign actor to turn a villain on Indian television in the historical show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Not only this, before The Accidental Prime Minister, she has even portrayed the role of Sonia Gandhi in a TV series titled Pradhanmantri which was hosted by actor-director Shekhar Kapur.

On Thursday, Anupam Kher’s first look from the film was shared by the BAFTA nominated actor on his Instagram account. “Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 🙏#FilmReleasing21StDec,” wrote Kher along with the photo. The moment he shared the photographs, the comment section was filled with many appreciation messages and his fans could not hold themselves from praising the actor as he held an uncanny resemblance to the former PM.

Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Akshaye Khanna as political commentator Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister. Akshaye Khanna as political commentator Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister.

The Accidental Prime Minister, which has Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, will hit the theatres on December 21 and will face a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd