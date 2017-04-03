Sussanne Khan, Gauri Shinde to be feted as women achievers

Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan and film director Gauri Shinde will be recognised as young women achievers by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) here later this week.

Sussanne, former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is a successful entrepreneur and interior designer herself, and ad-film and feature film director Gauri is known for helming English Vinglish.

English Vinglish had marked Sridevi’s comeback in the industry as she couldn’t have done a better job. The film told the silent pains a housewife, a mother goes through when she fails to recieve minimum respect from her own family members. But finally she fought back and earned her respect in her family by leaning something that is majorly difficult for a woman who has been under a different language influence.

The annual YFLO Achiever Awards 2016-17 will be held on Friday at Hotel Lalit in central Delhi, read a statement.

Gauri Shinde also released Dear Zindagi in 2016 starring Alia Bhatt and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. The film spoke about the inner pains of that remain within after experiencing a childhood trauma that results to a woman reacting a little impatiently in her adult days. Later she learns to accept the little flaws in life and starts seeing them in a different perspective.

Others who will be conferred awards include Malvika Poddar (fashion), Simran Lal (business), Kalli Purie (media), Shaina NC (politics), Deepa Malik (sports), Chiki Sarkar (literature), Preeti Chandra (community service), Bhavna Kakkar (art) and Vidha Lal (performing arts).

At the gala, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will showcase his creations via a fashion show.

“YFLO, as a pan-India business organisation working towards the goal of women empowerment confers the young achievers awards to women who have excelled in different spheres of life and have created an impact through their stupendous work in the lives of others,” said Trupti Gupta, Chairperson, YFLO.

