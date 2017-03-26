Sushmita Sen’s version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is a perfect mix of hot and cute. Watch video

Sushmita Sen was recently seen at Amazon India Fashion Week 2017. Sushmita Sen was recently seen at Amazon India Fashion Week 2017.

Wondering how to dance on Ed Sheeran’s chartbuster number – Shape Of You? Well, Sushmita Sen is here for to your rescue. The actor has shared a video which will totally change the way you would look at the song from now on. Sushmita can be seen swaying her hips in a swimsuit with her daughter Alisah Sen, letting her hair loose while feeling the wind on her face. Seeing it, all that you would want to do is join her in feeling the moment. This is definitely the cutest video you will come across. The actor has started off a tour during which she would go live about her whereabouts to share her experience with fans. She wrote, “First #leg of the #journey begins!!!!😉 Pun Intended!!!😅😅😅💃🏻✈️❤ 3 weeks of connecting with #America n #Europe LIVE!!!!😍😁❤💃🏻 soooooo much to look forward to!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🎵🎉❤️✈️ warmest hugs n kisses to all of you!!! #takingoff #duggadugga ✈️💃🏻😍 mmmuuuuuaaaah!!!”

Check Sushmita Sen post:

Sushmita has been constantly in touch with her fans through Twitter. She has been sharing some valuable quotes and life lessons which prove why she perfectly justifies her tag of beauty with brains. The fact that she has chosen to stay single has also drawn a lot of attention. In a post on Instagram, she very smartly battled the question, “Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. After all, singles or doubles, we play to win. As for me let’s just say, ‘I am yet to meet that sire, who loves to play with fire.”

Also read | Why is Sushmita Sen still single? The actor’s reply is spot on

Sushmita has been away from the silver screen but has never gone unnoticed in the world of entertainment. She makes her presence felt at various Bollywood events. Her last onscreen appearance was in 2010 film No Problem, which did not do well at the box office. However, Sush says she will consider of making a comeback, only if the script has a promising role to offer. Meanwhile, she is happily raising her two adopted daughters — Renee and Alisah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd