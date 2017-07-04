Sushmita Sen thinks impressing daughter Renee is a challenge and their selfie moment is a proof, see photo

Sushmita Sen’s daughters, Renee and Alisah are growing into pretty ladies. Sushmita Sen’s daughters, Renee and Alisah are growing into pretty ladies.

Sushmita Sen has been a queen of hearts ever since she won the Miss Universe crown 22 years back, in 1994. But now with her daughter, Renee growing up into a beautiful teenager, it seems as if our Bollywood beauty has got competition at home itself. Sushmita, recently shared a picture with her daughter on her Instagram account and we couldn’t take our eyes off pretty Renee as she posed with her star mommy. But it took a lot of efforts of the Main Hoon Na actor to capture the perfect ‘Renée & Maa moment’ that could impress her daughter as well.

While sharing the picture from Dubai where the actor is on a vacation with her daughters Renee and Alisah, Sushmita wrote, “Strike a pose!!!! 😎😄❤️ always a task getting that perfect picture your #teenager daughter appreciates!!!😅😉💃🏻👍ain’t she pretty!!!😍❤️😘😘😘😘😘 Renée & Maa moment!!!!❤️😘❤️ #sharing #memories #holidays #dubai #aubaine #love 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁 FYI don’t miss my intense look!!!😜😅😅” This is not the first time that the actor has given us a sneak peek into her candid moments with her daughters. Earlier too she had shared several pictures of her eye candies on social media. A few days back, Sushmita shared another picture of her daughters, where the proud children, were seen posing with their mom’s poster on a street.

In the times when star kids are getting more attention from the paparazzi than their star parents, Sushmita’s two daughters are still in the cocoon. They are hardly spotted on the streets or attending any big Bollywood event. We can only be thankful to Sush for giving us a glimpse of well brought up girls, Renee and Alisah who are growing into pretty ladies.

