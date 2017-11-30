Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin set tongues wagging at Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception

Sushmita Sen recently made headlines for her alleged break up with rumoured beau Ritik Bhasin but reportedly Sushmita and Ritik were very much together at Sagarika-Zaheer’s wedding reception. Sushmita Sen recently made headlines for her alleged break up with rumoured beau Ritik Bhasin but reportedly Sushmita and Ritik were very much together at Sagarika-Zaheer’s wedding reception.

Beautiful actor Sushmita Sen recently made headlines for her alleged break up with rumoured beau Ritik Bhasin. But going by the latest reports, Sush and Ritik were seen together at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception held in Mumbai on November 27. Sushmita and Ritik have reportedly been seeing each other since last four years.

If a report by Spotboye.com is to be believed, Sushmita and Ritik were very much together at the wedding party. They were seen posing and dancing too. The source informed the website, “Sushmita and Ritik seemed to be enjoying themselves and were inseparable at Sagarika-Zaheer’s wedding reception. So much so that Ritik’s friends were teasing that he and Sush are next in line to get married.”

Though we could not find any clicks of Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Ritik Bhasin together, photos shared by Sushmita from the night are too hot to be missed. The actor herself shared a few pictures and we are her fan all over again.

See the latest photos of Sushmita Sen:

See old photos of Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriend Ritik Bhasin:

See more photos of Sushmita Sen from Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception held on November 27:

We are just happy to see photos of Sushmita Sen, who is on a sabbatical from Bollywood.

