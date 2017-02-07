Sushmita Sen photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen as proved her mettle as a beauty pageant holder, a model, a Bollywood actor, a single mother and an inspiration. Sushmita Sen as proved her mettle as a beauty pageant holder, a model, a Bollywood actor, a single mother and an inspiration.

Elegant, stylish or an opulent fashionista, she fits all descriptions. Sushmita Sen is not only one of the most gorgeous leading ladies of Bollywood but has also created history in the fashion world as she was the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title at a tender age of 19 years.

After her reign, she stepped into films where she didn’t take much time to become famous. Soon after making her debut with the movie Dastak in 1996, her roles in hits like Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Aankhen and Main Hoon Na rose her to stardom. One of her biggest commercial successes to date is Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in the year 2005. She received critical acclaim for her female-oriented roles in movies such as Filhaal, Samay, Chingaari, Zindaggi Rocks, Aag and others.

Having acted in more than 30 films, she has been nominated and has won various awards too. She was also honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Award in the year 2006 for her achievement in Bollywood. Moreover, she also received the Mother Teresa Award for social justice and Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave award for her eternal beauty and was recognised as the actress of the decade.

